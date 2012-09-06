Thunder Wolves debut trailer shows helicopter hellions, lack of accountability

If helicopters accomplish one thing handily, it's ripping things apart with masses of missiles, making menacing thwop-thwop noises, and promoting badmouthed pilots. Ok, maybe three things. In any case, Most Wanted's Thunder Wolves features eight battle choppers of varying size, speed, and power to dish out aerial mayhem in missions involving escort, deploying soldiers, and boomsplosions . Completing missions earns players beefier weapons and armor.

There's no solid release date or pricing info yet, but publisher Paradox expects a launch in the first quarter of 2013.