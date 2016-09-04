Popular

Lichtspeer proves that throwing laser spears at ice giant hipsters should be the next Olympic sport

By

We talk to the makers of Lichtspeer, a very strange and very fun spear tossing game.

Lichtspeer is a very strange game, but also a very fun one. It’s essentially a score attack game, pitting you against waves of weird and well designed enemies with nothing but an endless supply of laser speers to protect you. Headshots increase your score multiplier, missing resets it. It’s simple at its core, but enemy variety and a ridiculous sense of humor keep each new level fresh. I got a chance to speak with the developer of Lichtspeer at PAX West this weekend, watch the video above to hear what they had to say. 

Tom Marks

