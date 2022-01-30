This week in PC Gaming: Life is Strange Remastered, The Hundred Year Kingdom and Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until I grow bored and decide to leave gaming to live on a farm to raise chickens or some nonsense.

This week, we're rewinding time in Life is Strange Remastered, attempting to build a conflict-free world in The Hundred Year Kingdom and avoiding contracting a deadly virus while trying to pull humanity out of the Dark Ages in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. So nothing like real life, then!