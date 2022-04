Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until Steam disappears and we're all left gameless.

This week we're venturing into a turn-based tactical adventure in King Arthur: Knight's Tale, battling for control of Arrakis in Dune: Spice Wars and exploring the office as definitely not Stanley in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe.

Stay rad!