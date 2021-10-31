This Week in PC Gaming: Call of Duty Vanguard, Unpacking, and Let's Build a Zoo

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it.

This week we finally get a game about a forgotten war in Call of Duty Vanguard that's bringing a new campaign, zombies mode, and Warzone goodies. Unpacking is a lovely puzzle game about unpacking stuff. Let's Build a Zoo has you crossbreed adorable animals into adorable monsters.

The PC gaming forecast is all about the release of Intel's 12th Gen CPUs that are available for pre-order starting now.

