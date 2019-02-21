This USB SATA adapter is just $5 right now

Update: This deal has returned, with a new promo code you need to enter at checkout: 45KO4BOS. As before, make sure to select 'Store4PC' as the seller on the product page.

Original story: With a SATA to USB adapter, you can easily recover data from a broken PC, turn old internal drives into portable disks, or copy your old files to a new SSD. Sabrent's SATA adapter is just $4.94 on Amazon right now, when you use a coupon code at checkout.

This specific adapter doesn't have an enclosure or any special features—you just plug a SATA drive in one end and your PC in the other. It uses USB 3.0, so transfer speeds are fast, and there's an LED light to indicate power and disk activity. No drivers are required either—the drive shows up on your PC like any other external disk.

At this price, it's probably worth buying one just in case your PC (or a friend's/family member's PC) fails and you need to recover some files. Keep in mind that this will only work for 2.5-inch drives, not larger 3.5-inch disks.

