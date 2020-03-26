This terrifying Resident Evil 3 Remake mod turns every enemy into Nemesis

Resident Evil 3 Remake looks excellent and all, don't get me wrong. But I'm not sure I can handle the stress of facing Nemesis. So a recent mod for the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo—the full game isn't even out yet—makes me very anxious indeed. It turns every enemy into Nemesis.

Actually, the result isn't that stressful, it's also pretty funny. In their sheer, diabolical abundance, the crowding tyrants actually look kinda pathetic. You can see a video of the mod in action below, but be warned that it has spoilers for the demo, of course.

This mod is the work of FluffyQuack, who has built their own mod manager, which you can find here. Given how many amusing mods have emerged for Resident Evil 2 Remake, I expect this new instalment to get a similar treatment. If someone could turn Nemesis into, say, a kitten, I'd appreciate that. Thanks.

Andy played an early build of Resident Evil 3 remake last week and, as you'd expect, he reported that the Nemesis kicked his ass.