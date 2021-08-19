This Steam account is dedicated to the number 69, which is nice

There is a man called Alex who lives in Australia, and this individual has dedicated a not-inconsiderable amount of money and time into the pursuit of one goal: a Steam profile all about the number 69. In a sense that's it, that's the story, but what puts this beyond mere smirking territory is the sheer dedication that's gone into this one number.

Alex has 6969 Steam items. He has 6969 Steam badges, and 69 Steam cards. He's taken 69 screenshots, created 69 workshop items, and is a member of 69 groups. His favourite game is The Bunker 69, some sort of soft porn visual novel, of which he has played 6.9 hours. His user profile has 6969 pages of comments, the first of which is from September 2012.

Now, with a bit of patience, creating some of these numbers would be quite easy. But I'm going to admit that how he worked out and got the next set of stats right is impressive.

(Image credit: Valve software)

As you can see above, Alex has used a game called Zup to spell out his Steam username in the achievement showcase as, of course, 6NACHO9. Wouldn't do to forget what we're here for, would it. Then the account turns out to have 6969 achievements and to have perfectly completed 69 games. The one that floored me is that somehow he's managed to get all of these other figures right and then ends up with an average game completion rate of, you guessed it, 69%.

On one level this is among the daftest things I've ever seen. On another, you've got to admire the dedication that's gone into it: this guy knows what he wants to rep to the world, and does it in style. What can you say except... nice.