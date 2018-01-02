This Sonic cycle mod for Breath of the Wild proves Link, too, has gotta go fast

Back in December, Nintendo put out the last bit of DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Wii U and Switch: a motorcycle that Link can ride around Hyrule, presumably while making vroom vroom noises under his breath. On PC, modders immediately set about turning that bike into other things that go fast, like the Road Runner and Sonic the Hedgehog . And yes, it's just as good as it sounds.

You can watch the Sonic mod in action in the video above, courtesy of WilianZilv, who also created the Sonic Bike. It's the spinning feet that really sell it. Can you feel the speed? Because I can. WilianZilv's video adds some classic Sonic sound effects, too, but I'll be honest: the Sonic Cycle is way funnier when you see it with the engine sound effects still playing .

The Sonic Hog is the best Zelda mod I've seen since November, when Lauren talked to some of the brains behind the Breath of the Wild mod scene about their wild creations.

Currently, someone in the mod community is pining for a mod that replaces all of Hyrule's bokoblin enemies with Luigi. I don't know if we deserve something that beautiful, but I sincerely hope we do.