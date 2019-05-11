This Mortal Kombat 11 mod lets you control the camera and explore the game like never before

A new Mortal Kombat 11 PC mod has untethered the camera, allowing players to explore the game's environments fully for the first time.

While not yet available for public use—YouTuber DennisNetwork says they "still have some kinks to work out"—they have released a series of videos showing the mod in action, including taking us down into the spectator pit of the tournament stage (amazingly, they're all severed at the waist), and stepping through the wire fences of the Black Dragon Fight Club, where you can visit the bar and the gents' washroom.

As Eurogamer points out, in Shang Tsung's Island Ruins you can even see vultures circling above.

One video even gives a classic peek at all of Mortal Kombat 11's fatal blows from the classic side angle, giving us the chance to see the blows in their full glory.

In our Mortal Kombat 11 review, we awarded it 85, and said that while "it might seem like lunacy to begin a Mortal Kombat review by praising the game’s subtlety [...] there’s a moment, early in the game’s fantastic story mode, which encapsulates how the series has evolved".