This LG ultrawide gaming monitor is just AU$489 for the next few days

If you're in the market for an ultrawide gaming monitor, various Aussie sales events have been kind this week. Chris found this Xiaomi Mi Curved (opens in new tab) for AU$479 earlier this week, but if you missed that and want something similar with HDR10 support, the LG 34GL750 gaming monitor is currently available on Amazon for AU$489 (opens in new tab), which is AU$210 below its usual AU$699 RRP.

That's a brilliant price for the specs at hand. It's a 34-inch ultrawide IPS screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and, yes, the aforementioned HDR10 compatibility. It's an AMD FreeSync affair that is also compatible with G-Sync. Add to that the 1ms response time, and this curved 2560x1080 21:9 monitor is a good option if you're after a second screen, or don't mind sacrificing higher resolutions for the price and features offered here.

That AU$210 discount is good for the next four days. It's part of Amazon's Mid-Year Sale, which finishes up on Tuesday—though stock on this particular model may not last that long.

We haven't reviewed this model, but LG do make good kit. The LG 27GN950-B (opens in new tab) is on our list of the best gaming monitors (opens in new tab), ranking second for what we describe as "the fastest, most responsive 4K gaming monitor".

If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor, eBay's current sales event has a bunch of Dell and Alienware panels. Check out our round-up of the best eBay Plus Weekend deals (opens in new tab) for more on that.