This essential Valheim mod turns you into a freakishly huge Viking

The sheer size of Valheim's world can make your Viking feel quite small in comparison. Luckily, there's now a way to make your Valheim character swole. Galactically swole! So big you tower over your own base, even. And don't you deserve to be a freakishly huge Viking? The answer is yes.

BoneMod for Valheim "allows you to customize your character's bones," something we'd all like to do to our typically unalterable bones. By entering commands in the chat pane, you can scale and stretch your standard-issue Viking skeleton to your heart's desire. Want a giant head? Just make your skull bone enormous. Want hands the size of boulders? The mod can do that too. Want to make yourself taller, but also sort of narrow so you're a bit confusing to look at, or want your upper body so big it dwarfs your house? This mod's gotchu because you can adjust your bones in all three dimensions.

And it's pretty easy! With the mod installed (you'll also need the endlessly useful BepInEx mod running) just hit Enter to open the chat pane and type in commands. They all start with !bm, followed by the body part, followed by a value or values between 1 and 10. You can scale your bones equally by entering a single value (!bm head 10 makes your head simply massive, for example) or on the x, y, and z axes (!bm head 4 7 3 will adjust the width, height, and depth separately.)

The ever-important !bmreset brings your exhausted Viking bones back to the factory setting. Also, if you log out with your bones all elongated and gigantic and upsetting, when you log back in they'll be normal again.

No one you play with will be able to see your freakishly swole body, however, unless they have the mod installed too. There may be problems (unspecified by the modder) that occur if there are two players on the server with the same name—presumably, any bone-stretching applied to one character would be applied to the other against their will. So, be careful with that! Or troll your friends by duplicating their name and making their feet super small, I'm not your dad.

But otherwise, stretch away!