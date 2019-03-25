This $189 AMD Radeon RX 580 bundle deal is an endearing invitation to Capcom's renaissance

It's not often a graphics card deal reminds us of why it's so damn exciting to upgrade our GPUs. This marked down AMD Radeon RX 580 deal from Walmart is something of an exception. Originally priced at $499, the card—made by third-party AIB XFX—is now $189.99. Though you can find it, and other takes on the RX 580, elsewhere for as low as $170, the XFX GTS XXX Edition RX 580 from Walmart is special, as it comes with your choice of two free game vouchers as an added bonus.

Take a moment to appreciate the revitalization of Capcom, or lose yourself in Ubisoft's meticulous recreation of Washington DC, thanks to this entrancing AMD Radeon RX 580 bargain. View Deal

If you crave the satisfying gameplay loop of a so-called 'co-op looter shooter', The Division 2 might spark your interest. Otherwise, you could snatch up two phenomenal products of Capcom's new golden age , namely Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 . A remake of a campy survival game from the '90s and an arcadey follow-up to a game that came out in 2008 won't appeal to everyone, but they both leverage an impressive looking engine that will push your newly purchased graphics card to its uppermost limitations.

Although we've yet to test any of these games out for ourselves on the RX 580, in our predominately glowing review of the 8GB variant, we did see flattering results in similarly demanding games. In The Witcher 3 at 1080p Ultra, for example, it yielded an average frame rate of 56fps. In The Division (the first one), it managed a lofty 68fps. Seeing as we furnished our GPU test bed at the time with a 5th-generation Intel "Haswell-E" processor, you may experience even better performance—depending on the rest of your kit.

Still, it's worth noting that the MSRP for the RX 580 was $229 when it launched almost two years ago. So Walmart's $499 list price is optimistic at best and misleading at worst. That said, an RX 580 bundled with two games for $189.99 is a tempting deal nonetheless. With real-time raytracing for Radeon graphics being actively tested by developers as we speak, this GPU's potential for future-proofing should not go understated.