This 38-inch Alienware ultrawide monitor is ridiculously cheap at the moment

If you're after a massive WQHD ultrawide monitor with a good refresh rate, you're going to want some cash in your pocket. Or, you're going to want to make the most of this deal, which sees Alienware's brilliant AW3821DW gaming monitor reduced to AU$1,299—a huge AU$950 off its usual RRP of AU$2,249.

Alienware AW3821DW gaming monitor | AU$2,249 AU$1,299

This brilliant 38-inch WQHD monitor is a fairly new release, so this AU$950 saving is not to be ignored. Available via Dell's official eBay store, you'll need the discount code DELL20 to get this price. But be quick: reportedly there's only 200 units available.View Deal

The Alienware AW2821DW boasts a 38-inch Nano IPS WQHD panel, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has G-Sync Ultimate and a 1ms response time. It's a monitor you'd never feel uncomfortable spending AU$2,000 on, which makes this deal all the better. Our recent review is testament to that, attracting a 90 / 100 rating. "If size matters to you, and money is no object, this is too good an experience to pass up," our review says. "And it's also worth remembering... Dell often has great discounts."

And how right they are! This deal is available on eBay and you'll need the discount code DELL20 to get that price. According to OzBargain, there are only 200 units available at this price so you'll want to be quick.