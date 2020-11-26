Popular

This 1TB SSD is one of the best around and it is just $116 for Black Friday

WD's Black SN750 1TB has never been priced lower than this deal.

WD's Black SN750 1TB has never been priced lower than this deal. (Image credit: WD)

All things considered (price, performance, warranty), the WD SN750 is the best SSD for gaming in the realm of 1TB storage options. And that was before it received a Black Friday discount—it is now down to $115.99 at Best Buy, which is not only a fantastic price, it is also the cheapest this drive has ever been.

WD dragged its feet in getting into the high-speed SSD market, but when it finally got there, it made a splash. The SN750 is right up there with Samsung's zippy 970 Evo Plus, boasting up to 3,470MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 3,000MB/s of sequential write performance, while costing less.

This drive lists for $234.99, and while that is on the ambitious side of the pricing spectrum, it has typically sold for between $135 and $150 over the past few months. Now it is priced at an all-time low with this discount. If Best Buy runs out of stock, you can also snag it for $115.99 direct from Western Digital.

Fast and cheap storage

WD Black SN750 1TB SSD | NVMe | $234.99 $115.99 at Best Buy (save $119)
This 1TB PCIe SSD will deliver high-end storage performance, with a serious gobbet of game storing capacity. It's not going to hit the heights of PCIe 4.0 drives, but you'll struggle to find a comparative option with the space on offer to this WD SSD.
View Deal

This drive uses in-house parts, including WD's own controller and Toshiba memory chips, the latter of which are essentially in-house after the acquisition of SanDisk/Toshiba memory division. That is a contributing factor as to why it competes so well against Samsung, and can price its fast drives lower than some of the competition.

There is also a version of this drive with a heatsink, which is what the rated speeds are based on. It is on sale as well, for $159.99. As long as your M.2 slot is not directly underneath your GPU, though, you should be fine with the cheaper, naked SKU.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
