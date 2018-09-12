This 144Hz 1440p monitor from Acer is just $300 on Newegg

If you're in the market for a nice FreeSync monitor (especially something flashy), this might be the deal for you. Newegg currently has a two-day flash sale for the Acer XG270HU FreeSync monitor. It's priced at $299.99, which is $40 cheaper than the Amazon listing.

The XG270HU has a resolution of 2560x1440, and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel is 27 inches across, but it's TN (with a 1ms response time) and not IPS. For input, you get HDMI 2.0, dual-link DVI, and DisplayPort.

You can buy the Acer XG270HU from Newegg. Make sure to use coupon code NEFQAQ20 at checkout to get the full discount.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.