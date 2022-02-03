These EVGA GeForce RTX 30 bundles are great value

Audio player loading…

A few weeks back we wrote about some good value Antonline bundle deals. Back then they were a great way to get your hands on EVGA RTX 30 series GPUs at prices that could be considered quite reasonable in these dark times. The good news is, Antonline’s newest bundles are even better value. At the risk of jinxing it, at the time of writing, most of the bundles were actually in stock!

It seems like the last couple of years has been full of bad news on the GPU front, but there are signs that things are getting better, perhaps correlating with the big drop in crypto prices in recent weeks. Any solid GPU deal is one we're happy to give a shout out to.

(Image credit: EVGA)

Let’s start at the top end of town. If you’ve got a wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket and absolutely must have the one of the best cards on the market but can’t find one in stock, consider this EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra Gaming bundle. For $2560 you get the mega RTX 3090, an EVGA Supernova G6 850W PSU, X17 gaming mouse, Z15 keyboard, a video capture device and a 3 month Xbox Game pass. We hate to say it, but in the current market that’s a decent price for a 3090 that's actually in stock, with the extra goodies a bonus on top of that.

If a $2560 3090 is a bit expensive, the almost as good GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming might appeal. For $1760, you get the card, a Supernova G6 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU, the Z15 keyboard, XR1 Lite capture card, and 3 month Xbox Game Pass. Again, for a 3080 Ti by itself, that’s not a bad price at all.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti XC Gaming is a much better value card at $790. This bundle includes a Supernova 750W GA 80+ Gold PSU, EVGA X17 mouse, EVGA Z12 keyboard, and the 3 month Xbox Game Pass. That looks to be a particularly good deal.

Should you be after something different, there are bundles for the GTX 1650,GTX 1660, RTX 3060, and RTX 3070 Ti (though the 3070 Ti bundles are out of stock).

These prices are actually quite good even without the extras. You could always sell them which would make the GPUs themselves even better value. It’s another sign that maybe, just maybe graphics cards are entering a genuine downward trend.

Nvidia GPUs are hard to get a hold of in the USA compared to some other parts of the world, so if you’ve been hanging out for something to come into stock, these bundles appear to be a pretty good value option right now.