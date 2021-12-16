Get EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 3060 XC, 2060, and 3090 graphics cards in these bundles

You can get your hands on a range of EVGA graphics cards right now, so long as you’re happy to also grab a bunch of extra stuff to go with it. For many gamers left out in the cold trying to find an RTX GPU, considering bundles might be the best answer right now, and you'll get some extra kit to go with it.

AntOnline is selling honest to goodness graphics cards. You can get an EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for $829.96 as long as you don’t mind also taking home an EVGA SuperNova 750 G5 power supply, EVGA X17 gaming mouse, EVGA Z15 RGB Backlit LED Wired Gaming Keyboard, and getting a 3 month membership to Xbox Game Pass For PC. The card itself is usually cheaper, but it’s going for more than that on ebay without any bonus goodies right now, even if the extras are probably only worth a couple of hundred all up.

Other bundles are up for grabs too, like one with an EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC 12GB. To get your hands on this one you’ll also need to purchase a EVGA 650W GQ 80+ gold semi-modular power supply, EVGA X17 wired customizable mouse, EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 keyboard, and another 3 months worth of Xbox Game Pass For PC. This will set you back $709.95. This is yet another one where it’s easy to find the card going for more on its own online, though it’d be an ok at best deal outside of the chip shortage.

If you’re after the big EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra Gaming card, then you’ll need to pony up $2,874.93. This time you get a bundle including an EVGA CLC 360mm Liquid Cooler, EVGA SuperNova 850W GA PSU, Lenovo G27Q 27" QHD Monitor, plus the usual EVGA X17 Mouse, EVGA Z20 Keyboard, and this time a boosted Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership. The monitor is going for $269.99 alone on the site, and again I’ve sadly seen this card for more alone online.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC 12GB GDDR6 Graphic Card | EVGA 650W GQ 80+ Gold PSU | EVGA X17 Wired Mouse | EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Keyboard | Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership| Other bundles available $709.95 at AntOnline (bundle deals) EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC 12GB GDDR6 Graphic Card | EVGA 650W GQ 80+ Gold PSU | EVGA X17 Wired Mouse | EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Keyboard | Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership| Other bundles available $709.95 at AntOnline (bundle deals)

The laptop might not be a great choice for those who want the best graphical experience possible. However, if you're after a gaming buddy who doesn't mind being slumped down in a backpack at a cafe and bumped a little, this is a solid choice.

The last deal still in stock is a bit more modest. This bundle includes an EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and an EVGA 650W GQ 80+ Gold PSU for $539. Again, in these interesting times, like all of these bundles, it’s not a bad deal, but it’s hard to call any a truly great one either. Especially when there's not a lot to compare them to.

Many of the EVGA peripherals bundled with these deals have been on sale quite a bit recently. The Z15 keyboard for example, was on sale for $50, while the EVGA X17 mouse has been as low as $25. Even the 850W power supply was down to $125 not long ago. That being said, they’re not bad products by any means, just not the most expensive, and there’s a fair chance they’re leftover stock to burn. But for those in the market for a GPU, this might be one of the best solutions we’ve seen in a while.