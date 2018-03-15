The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia confirmed for Soulcalibur 6

Yesterday, The Witcher's official Twitter feed posted the following teasing tweet:

Kaer Morhen’s old stones have witnessed many battles... Once more they'll feel the sting of sparks as blades collide... Check back tomorrow.March 14, 2018

Today, Soulcalibur's official Twitter feed said: "A legendary warrior enters the stage of history. White Wolf, Butcher of Blaviken, the Witcher: he bears many names, but you know him best as Geralt of Rivia. Wield his steel and silver swords on the stage of Kaer Morhen, and use his signs wisely to take down all who defy you."

And so Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher's long-serving, bathtub-dwelling protagonist is confirmed for Soulcalibur 6. As you may have noticed, bathtub Geralt has become an unofficial mascot of PC Gamer in recent years, therefore his appearance in the first PC outing of Bandai Namco's esteemed fight 'em up series seems fitting.

Game producer Motohiro Okubo described Geralt's inclusion as an "honor", however did not say whether or not the White One's pre-fight entrance sequence will see him rise from a naked soak. Should we start a petition?

Read more: Soulcalibur 6 review

"Soulcalibur is well known in the fighting games genre for including iconic guest characters," says CD Projekt Red's community lead Marcin Momot in a statement. "When we were approached with the idea of doing a crossover, we thought our community would really enjoy playing as the witcher.

"We’ve collaborated with Bandai Namco artists to faithfully recreate Geralt, and shared original Witcher 3 assets like Geralt’s model, animations, and weapons. I think Bandai Namco did an outstanding job of capturing all the details and introducing The Witcher to Soulcalibur in a way fans of both series will enjoy."

Soulcalibur 6 is due later this year. Read Andy's hands-on impressions in the meantime.