The Witcher: Old World is a new board game coming next year

Geralt's great adventures may be over, but CD Projekt isn't finished with the world of The Witcher. Today the studio announced a new board game in the works called The Witcher: Old World, designed in partnership with board game publisher Go On Board and headed to Kickstarter in May.

The game is designed for 2-5 players, who will become monster slayers for hire after completing their training at one of the famed Witcher schools: Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear, or Griffin. You'll take on contracts, battle monsters, "face difficult choices," and maybe even throw down with witchers from other schools—have to defend the honor of the ol' alma mater, after all.

The Witcher: Old World board game is coming! Created in cooperation with GO ON BOARD, the game will ask players to take on a role of witcher adepts and explore the monster-infested Continent from times long before Geralt of Rivia. Learn more: https://t.co/hPZzNJdtW6 pic.twitter.com/txZwNrfgajFebruary 10, 2021

This will not be the first Witcher-based board game to come along: That honor, as far as I know, goes to the creatively-named The Witcher Adventure Game, which features Geralt and his various pals, and actually predates The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. A digital version is also available, and is actually on sale at the moment on GOG for $1, if you're curious. R. Talsorian Games, the publisher of the Cyberpunk RPGs upon which CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 is based, also released a tabletop Witcher Role-Playing Game in 2018.

There's no indication as to what the buy-in cost on The Witcher: Old World Kickstarter will be, but you can sign up to be notified when it goes live.