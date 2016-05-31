The Witcher 3 patch 1.2 brings improvements for all

Accompanying the release of Blood and Wine—The Witcher 3's incredible final expansion—is the colossal patch 1.2. CD Projekt Red has tended its game like a loving gardener since it released a year ago, and even though this is the end, that hasn't stopped it fixing longstanding issues and adding free features for good measure.

The addition of enemy level scaling is a big one. It's optional, intended for the players who have outlevelled the native fauna through exuberant side-questing, and can be toggled at any time.

There's good news for card captors too: a new book, A Miraculous Guide to Gwent, lists the missing cards in your collection and offers hints at where to find them.

Most excitingly—if you're dull like me—the inventory, player, crafting and repair interfaces have been further reworked. Subcategories make inventory sorting easier, while missing reagents can now be bought straight from the crafting screen (assuming you're at a vendor, of course). Even icons have been redone to make oils, cards and decorations recognisable at a glance.

Patch note of the year: "Fixes issue whereby Geralt's clothing was not properly restored after sex scenes."

The extensive notes can be found here.