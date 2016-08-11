The weirdest, coolest No Man's Sky aliens and planets we've seen so far

If there’s one thing I learned from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, it’s that an infinite universe is going to be filled with some very weird shit. With 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets, each with its own unique life forms, No Man’s Sky may as well be infinite. And players are already finding some weird, weird shit out there in the universe. We’re out there exploring, too, even though the PC version doesn’t arrive until Friday, and have found some pretty cool creatures.

Here’s a collection of our favorite animal and plant life we’ve seen posted on reddit, forums and social media so far, with a few of our own discoveries thrown in, too.