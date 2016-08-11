The weirdest, coolest No Man's Sky aliens and planets we've seen so far
If there’s one thing I learned from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, it’s that an infinite universe is going to be filled with some very weird shit. With 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets, each with its own unique life forms, No Man’s Sky may as well be infinite. And players are already finding some weird, weird shit out there in the universe. We’re out there exploring, too, even though the PC version doesn’t arrive until Friday, and have found some pretty cool creatures.
Here’s a collection of our favorite animal and plant life we’ve seen posted on reddit, forums and social media so far, with a few of our own discoveries thrown in, too.
Several of our favorite NMS curios so far have come from redditor halfdeafmusic. First up: these space cacti are ready for a rave.
Redditor halfdeafmusic calls this one "Falkor's people," which brought back some Neverending Story warm and fuzzies.
Redditor TheSilverCoyote found Big Bird. Well, he thinks it's Big Bird. His screenshot titled "Acid Big Bird" either refers to the planet's acid rain or what Big Bird would look like after a particularly nasty space bender. Stay hydrated, BB.
NeoGAF poster Betty has some of the best discoveries so far in the photo thread, including this tentacle snail alien with a wicked lobotomy. Or are those ears?
Our own stellar explorer Chris Livingston found this golden formation during his travels. No comment.
A space station at the mouth of a black hole sent the needle on my Cool Sci-Fi Shit detector spiking into the red. Dear god, this is cool. Props to Neogaf poster idonteven.
Another idonteven joint, this sunset(?) on a barren planet is absolutely beautiful.
Our own Tyler Wilde found this bird...bear...thing, which stands precariously upon the axis of cute and blood-curdling.
There's nothing too unusual going on in this shot from redditor shdw44, but I love the variety of vegetation and the environment in this shot. It feels like a perfect window into the excitement of exploration: coming out of a lush valley to discover a settlement and new types of life.
Oh hey, NeoGAFfer Betty found that lady from Assassin's Creed Unity who didn't have any skin. She seems to be doing well.
Redditor TheTarg found an abandoned ship that looks like a cross between an X-Wing and a Battlestar Galactica Raptor. In other words: sweet.
Kirk, was that you? NeoGAF member freeman76 is on your trail.
NeoGAF member DoctorWho met a pretty awesome monster on his starting planet. He's got kind of a doggy dinosaur look going on. Who's a good alien? You are!
NeoGAF member FigBoy79 found this environmental oddity. We're christening it the Half-Eaten Taco Bowl.
Betty from NeoGAF found one of the best aliens we've seen yet: the big-eared stoner slug with a fu manchu.
Redditor JohnTravoltasBox took this screenshot, which I'd describe as sci-fi as hell. Look at that sweet telescope-lookin' thing! And that floating island! And the planet in the background! Yes, yes, yes.
MyAnacondaDoess posted this one on reddit, calling it the "most gorgeous screenshot of the game I've seen so far." Agreed.
Redditor sillykawaii found a big bouncing pineapple which is apparently not that uncommon. But I'm pretty into big bouncing pineapples, so it gets a pass.
Awesome space ruins, via NeoGAF member UpDownLeftRight.
"And I shall call him Watermelonface," posts redditor keyree.
Did you like those last catci? Well these cacti have hats. Hats on their hands and their heads. What a wonderful galaxy.
I honestly don't know what to say about this one, except: I am afraid. Thanks, redditor Rsuff.
This seemingly adorable little guy has been all over twitter thanks to user space_mannequin. Watch as innocence turns to horror.
Via this anonymous gfycat post, a truly majestic creature: all dinosaur, but with some itty bitty butterfly wings. Actually, those are pretty huge butterfly wings, but, y'know, in context.
And we end where we begin, with halfdeafmusic's great shot of cool telescopes on a beautiful alien planet.
Make sure to read our first impressions of No Man's Sky and our editorial on the journey through space in games like No Man's Sky and Elite Dangerous, and what they could learn from Kerbal Space Program.