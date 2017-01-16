The weird, angelic shooter Messiah is now on Steam

Originally released in 2000, Messiah is a bizarre third-person action game starring Bob, "a working-class angel" who's been ordered to clean up the grotesque mess that is the future of humanity. As a Cherub, he's not much of a fighter, so instead he relies on the power of possession to take control of any person or animal in the game in order to do what needs to be done.

It didn't quite live up to its "play by your own rules" ambitions, but as we said in our review—which you can still read thanks to the magic of the Wayback Machine—it was "a fun ride," with "wonderfully detailed scenery, a good array of weapons, and plenty of opportunities for battling against combat-savvy enemies." And now, very quietly and without warning, it has arrived on Steam.

As you might expect, the Steam release of the game doesn't require much in the way of a PC to run: Windows XP, a 1 GHz CPU, 256MB RAM, and a DirectX 7-compatible graphics card will get the job done. The listing warns, however, "that Windows 10 operating system will receive frequent hardware driver and software updates following its release; this may affect game compatibility."

The Steam release seems relatively bare-bones as these things go, with no listing for things like Steam achievements (although as someone noted in the forum, just getting it to run will be an achievement for some people), trading cards, or controller support. Somewhat oddly, it's also more expensive than the version on GOG, which also includes wallpapers, two separate soundtracks, and a forum avatar. It lists for $10, while the Steam release carries a regular price of $15/£11/€15—although it's available for 15 percent off until January 23.