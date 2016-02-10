The Walking Dead: Michonne debuts this month

More than three months after hinting that an announcement was imminent, Telltale Games has finally got around to revealing that the first episode of the three-part mini-series adventure The Walking Dead: Michonne will be out on February 23.

TWD: Michonne will dig into the events that led to the sword-toting survivor's absence between issues 126 and 139 of the comic book—this is based on the books, by the way, and not the television series—and what ultimately brought her back. In the first episode, “In Too Deep,” Michonne joins the crew of the sailing ship The Companion, cruising the coast for survivors and supplies. Naturally, things go wrong quickly: “When a desperate signal for help draws them to a scene of a horrific massacre, Michonne and the crew are led further to the floating survivors' colony of Monroe, which may just be harboring the person responsible for the carnage.”

The second episode in the series, “Give No Shelter,” will be released in March, followed by the third and final episode, “What We Deserve,” in April. All three will be available for $15 from the Telltale Store, Steam, and other fine digital distributors. Ahead of its release, on February 23, Telltale will offer an “extended preview” of the game at youtube.com/telltalegames, which will reveal the first five minutes of the first episode.