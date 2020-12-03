Popular

The ugly gaming Christmas sweater battle royale

32 sweaters enter, one sweater leaves. The choice is yours.

sweater royale
(Image credit: Future)

I did it. After years of resisting, this year I bought a silly Christmas sweater—Microsoft's MS Paint sweater, to be specific—and all of a sudden I have full-on Christmas sweater fever. I found myself browsing Amazon and other geek stores for good gaming-related Christmas sweaters, bad gaming-related Christmas sweaters, and good-bad gaming-related Christmas sweaters.

After hours of looking at them, it felt only right to enter the season's tackiest outerwear into a battle royale to determine what is, truly, gaming's greatest ugly sweater. I carefully selected 32 combatants, then used a random number generator* to determine the bracket you see below.

How were these particular sweaters chosen? I had a few qualifications:

  1. I liked the sweater.
  2. The sweaters are either specifically for PC games, or closely related to PC gaming. You can find plenty of Nintendo sweaters elsewhere.
  3. Only one sweater per game series, with two exceptions (face-offs!)
  4. I thought the sweater was really ugly, but the right kind of ugly.

*The random number generator determined all the match-ups except for Warcraft: Alliance vs. Horde and Command & Conquer: GDI vs. NOD.

The bracket

(Image credit: Future)

The bracket above will be updated as each round is finished, and we close in on the One True Ugly Gaming Christmas Sweater.

Meet the 32 sweaters

Image 1 of 32

christmas sweater

Where’s Waldo (yes, there's a PC game)

Image 2 of 32

christmas sweater

MASS EFFECT N7 V2 PRINT UGLY

Image 3 of 32

christmas sweater

Shitty Wizard

Image 4 of 32

christmas sweater

Star Wars Tie Fighter Battle of Yavin

Image 5 of 32

christmas sweater

S.T.A.R.S. 1998 RESIDENT EVIL 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 6 of 32

christmas sweater

DESTINY FESTIVE

Image 7 of 32

christmas sweater

OH NO! It's Christmas!

Image 8 of 32

christmas sweater

VALHALLA-LA-LA UGLY

Image 9 of 32

christmas sweater

COMMAND AND CONQUER BROTHERHOOD OF NOD 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 10 of 32

christmas sweater

COMMAND & CONQUER 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 11 of 32

christmas sweater

BATTLETECH TACTICAL 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 12 of 32

christmas sweater

Ninja Video Game Streamer Blue Face

Image 13 of 32

christmas sweater

Fallout Happy Holidays

Image 14 of 32

christmas sweater

NIER: AUTOMATA NA YORHA 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 15 of 32

christmas sweater

Warhammer 40,000: Imperial Tidings

Image 16 of 32

christmas sweater

APEX NORDIC ADULT ONESIE

Image 17 of 32

christmas sweater

MS Paint Ugly


Image 18 of 32

christmas sweater

THE WITCHER V2 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 19 of 32

christmas sweater

Sega 'Classic Sonic'

Image 20 of 32

christmas sweater

Fall Guys

Image 21 of 32

christmas sweater

SANTA WINSTON UGLY

Image 22 of 32

christmas sweater

CALL OF DUTY MONKEY BOMB

Image 23 of 32

christmas sweater

BEHOLDER 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 24 of 32

christmas sweater

The Christmas Cake Is A Lie

Image 25 of 32

christmas sweater

WORLD OF WARCRAFT 3D PRINT UGLY 

Image 26 of 32

christmas sweater

WORLD OF WARCRAFT 3D PRINT UGLY

Image 27 of 32

christmas sweater

Men's Overwatch Snowball Holiday Ugly

Image 28 of 32

christmas sweater

BORDERLANDS LOCK LOAD LOOT

Image 29 of 32

christmas sweater

FAR CRY 6 UGLY

Image 30 of 32

christmas sweater

Halo 'Happy Halo-Days'

Image 31 of 32

christmas sweater

Gears of War Knitted Holiday

Image 32 of 32

christmas sweater

SIX SIEGE UGLY

So how's this thing going to work?

Follow our Twitter thread over the next week, vote in a poll for each round of the tournament, and help determine a winner!

