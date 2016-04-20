The Technomancer gets a new gameplay trailer ahead of June release

The Technomancer is a forthcoming sci-fi RPG by the same studio responsible for Mars: War Logs and Bound By Flame. Neither of those games rated especially well, but studio Spiders does have an admirable dedication to the low-budget action RPG, and they might just nail the formula with this outing.

Set on Mars, the protagonist is Zachariah, who belongs to a Martian corporation by the name of Abundance. There are three specialisations for Zachariah, all related to combat, which confirms that you'll definitely be killing lots of nasty enemies during your adventure.

Here's some more details on the combat options, straight from a recent dev diary on the PlayStation blog:



- The combat with the staff is based on mobility and damage, using sweeping blows against groups comprising several enemies.

- Fighting with Blade and gun requires agility, dodging, and controlling the pace of combat with the nail gun.

- Finally, the Blade and shield combat style focuses on defence, blocking and parrying to inflict heavy damage in response to an attack.

The game launches on June 21.