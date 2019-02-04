The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is live now, with a twist

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale has kicked off, once again taking a comically oversized knife to the prices of thousands of games. We're heading into the Year of the Pig, which officially begins on February 5, but the sale will run until February 11.

To start the Year of the Pig, Steam's giving everyone a discount worth $5 on 'qualifying' purchases over $30. It's a one-off and limited to one cart purchase per account. Check here for more details on the discount.

Anything you buy during the sale will also net you tokens, which you can then redeem at the Rewards Booth, linked above, for more $5 discount coupons, badges and profile backgrounds.

On February 8, the results of the Steam Awards will be announced during a live Steam TV broadcast. Voting took place during the Steam Winter Sale, with millions of people sending their favourite games some love. What did you lot vote for?