The Steam Controller is on sale for $5 right now—that's saving you 90%—though supplies are limited and shipping costs extra. The Steam Store says the controller ships within 4-8 business days but "Delays are expected on new orders due to very high volume." I expect the volume will be high for this deal. For me, in California, the total cost of the controller plus shipping and tax came to $13.88.

If you've never used a Steam Controller before, it takes a little getting used to. The dual trackpads are cool but definitely feel much different from other controllers. But the benefit is that the Steam Controller is built to allow players to use a controller for PC games that aren't specifically designed for them. We have a whole guide dedicated to getting the most out of it.

I never completely warmed up to the Steam Controller myself—not really because of the pads but because it just never felt as comfortable in my hands as an Xbox controller does—but it's highly configurable and more friendly with games that traditionally require a mouse and keyboard.

Plus, it's $5! For that price, it's absolutely worth adding to your controller collection, even if you wind up preferring to play with a more traditional controller most of the time. You can find our recommendations for other gamepads in our guide to the best PC controllers.

For more deals this week, keep an eye on our Black Friday PC gaming deals guide, which we're updating with more deals as we find them.