The Signal from Tölva is getting a free, snowy expansion later this year

Robot-based Stalker-like The Signal From Tölva is to get a small expansion later this year, developer Big Robot has announced. Free to everyone that owns the game, it will add "a new campaign scenario on the surface of Tölva", providing "a few more hours of combat and exploration". There'll be "unique secrets and new robo-life"—oh and a nice big dusting of snow as well, as you can see in the above wintry screenshot.

After the free mini-expansion hits, Big Robot will "look at whether people want another substantial campaign update and how best to deliver that", so if that sounds like something you'd be into, maybe let the developer know.

The announcement post also finds the time to reveal the contents of a new patch, one that went up a couple of days ago. It isn't a long list of additions and fixes, but you'll be pleased to hear that there's a new secret area with "lots of high value loot in it", while the "AOE section now has a module which allows you to call in support combat drones during a battle. There are three tiers of this, and it won't affect save games, although you can unlock the modules if you haven't already completed those missions in your game".

As for fixes, the new difficulty settings should now apply properly, while Tourist Cam now functions "more like a true freecam, with WASD controls enabled".

Chris Schilling seemed to enjoy his time on Tölva, summarising in his review that "a fascinating setting and fizzing gunplay make for a lean, thoughtful exploration-led shooter".