The Rainbow Six Siege Starter Edition is back, this time for good

The Rainbow Six Siege Starter Edition is back, and this time it's not a limited offer. For $15 (or $19.95 in Australia), you'll get access to the full game and all of its operators, but the grind to unlock them is significantly longer – for example, a vanilla character goes for 12,500 renown, rather than 2,000.

Still, you'll start off with four operators unlocked: two at random, and two you can select yourself. It's a good price for those curious about the game but without the funds to go all out, and anyway, it's a good idea to familiarise yourself with each operator anyway. But if you find yourself too stymied, you can pay to unlock the full roster.

It's a good time to jump in: the second season has just kicked off with Operation Velvet Shell, and Ubisoft shows no sign of slowing down its support of the game. Indeed, it intends to release somewhere between 50 and 100 operators all up.