The PUBG Global Invitational 2018 will see 20 teams do battle for $2 million in prizes

The PUBG Global Invitational 2018 will bring the world's top 20 pro PUBG teams together in Berlin to do battle in "the first major PUBG esports tournament officially hosted by PUBG Corp," with a total prize pool of $2 million up for grabs.

Teams taking part will be selected through a process of regional qualifiers to be held in July in North America, Europe, and Asia. The finals, which will take place in July, will feature four-player squad battles, with separate winners declared for third-person and first-person gameplay.

"The PUBG Global Invitational 2018 is a landmark moment for PUBG Corp. as a showcase of the potential of PUBG esports,” PUBG Corp CEO Changhan Kim said. "The team at PUBG Corp. is working tirelessly to ensure that the PGI 2018 exemplifies the pinnacle of PUBG competition and brings to life all of the excitement, tension and exhilaration of the highest level of PUBG play, not only to the fans attending the PGI 2018, but also those watching at home."

This isn't the first pro PUBG tournament—a 2017 PUBG Invitational took place last summer at Gamescom—but this is the first hosted by PUBG Corp itself. Hopefully the viewing experience will be improved over what we saw the last time we looked: Brendan Greene acknowledged that changes needed to be made earlier this month, when he said that the company is aiming to establish itself as a major player on the esports scene, "with events taking place in big stadiums and sort of year long leagues."

Details about the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, including information on venues, regional qualifiers, and ticket availability, will be announced at a later date.