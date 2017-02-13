The PC Gamer UK podcast #34: WWE 2K17, Take On Mars

This week, Samuel, Phil, Andy, and the occasional background murmurings of a nearby meeting get together to discuss what they’ve been playing. Phil struggles to find the point of WWE 2K17, Andy advocates for the calming space exploration of Take On Mars, and Samuel runs through a bumper crop of your questions. The nearby meeting contributes little to the discussion, but here’s hoping it was productive.

You can get Episode 34: Outside interference here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: WWE 2K17, Take On Mars, ArmA 3, Overwatch

This Week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly

This week’s music is from Overwatch.