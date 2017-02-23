The PC Gamer Show: Night in the Woods, Ark role-playing adventures, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about the narrative excellence of Night in the Woods, Steven's Ark role-playing misadventures, a ton of Overwatch news, videogame movie ideas, and our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics:
- James oozes praise for Night in the Woods.
- Steven murders his lover in ARK.
- It's Bo with another Boverwatch Bupdate!
- Half-Life directed by Richard Linklater makes us millions.
- It's time for the weekly Twitch Q&A!
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .