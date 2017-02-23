The PC Gamer Show: Night in the Woods, Ark role-playing adventures, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the narrative excellence of Night in the Woods, Steven's Ark role-playing misadventures, a ton of Overwatch news, videogame movie ideas, and our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

James oozes praise for Night in the Woods. Steven murders his lover in ARK. It's Bo with another Boverwatch Bupdate! Half-Life directed by Richard Linklater makes us millions. It's time for the weekly Twitch Q&A!

