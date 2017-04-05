The PC Gamer Show: Destiny 2, Dark Souls 3, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about the now confirmed Destiny 2 on PC news, Dark Souls 3's Ringed City DLC, Hearthstone's imminent expansion, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics:
- Mass Effect is getting an update, Hearthstone is getting an expansion, and more news...
- We talk about what we've been playing recently.
- James breaks down the latest (and final) Dark Souls 3 DLC.
- Tim gushes about Destiny 2's coming arrival on PC.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- James gets wet talking about Thimbleweed Park.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .