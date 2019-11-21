The PC Gamer Show 182: Half-Life: Alyx, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Google Stadia

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast. You can watch the show live on Thursdays at 9 am PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact through any of the links below.

On this week's show, Tom talks about how much he loves the intense lightsaber combat of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Joanna breaks down everything Stadia, and we watch the Half-Life: Alyx trailer the minute it's released.

Where to watch:

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Joanna Nelius (Twitter)

Tom Senior (Twitter)