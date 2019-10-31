The PC Gamer Show 179: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Overwatch 2 rumors, Disco Elysium

(Image credit: Activision)

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast. You can typically watch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, but our host is between places and seeking decent internet service. For now, catch it at any of the links below.

On this week's show, we say goodbye to Bo, but not before he gives us the rundown on all the Overwatch 2 leaks and rumors. Morgan Park joins the cast to discuss his review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Otherwise, it's just James rambling on about Disco Elysium for far too long.

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Morgan Park (Twitter)

Bo Moore (Twitter)