The PC Gamer Show 158: Borderlands 3, Risk of Rain 2, Outward

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week, Wes explains how Risk of Rain 2 is a near perfect adaptation of its 2D prequel, Chris walks us through surviving the grounded magical world of Outward, and everyone gives their hottest Borderlands 3 take. The show closes with listener questions, as always.

How to listen:

Note: New episodes might take a few hours to show up on every service.

Hosts this week:

James Davenport ( Twitter , Twitch )

Wes Fenlon ( Twitter )