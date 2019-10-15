The Overwatch Halloween Terror event is alive

Halloween is just over two weeks away, but there's no waiting required for the Overwatch Halloween Terror event—it's live today. The three-week festival offers players a chance to score scary skins, evil emotes, and more, and also brings back Junkenstein's Revenge, a PvE brawl that pits four players against Junkenstein, his creations, and his allies.

No more ghouling around!Overwatch Halloween Terror begins NOW.🎃👻 https://t.co/7oe0huX0iD pic.twitter.com/3lPxjmg7uCOctober 15, 2019

Players who win three games in a week in Quick Play, Competitive, or the Arcade will earn a new Icon, while six victories will bring a new Spray, and nine a new Skin. Each week—October 15-21, October 22-28, and October 29-November 4—offers new rewards, so you'll want to keep rolling through each week in order to get them all. Blizzard also has some thematically-appropriate loot boxes for sale, filled with new items as well as those from previous Halloween Terror events.

Full details on the Ovewatch Halloween Terror event, which runs until October 31, are up at playoverwatch.com. A new game update also went live today, with bug fixes and character tweaks you can dive into here.