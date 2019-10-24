Weaponise your character's fear with these Outer Worlds Flaws

One of the most peculiar additions to Obsidian's RPG formula is The Outer Worlds' Flaws system, which exists to debuff your character at random points in the game in exchange for an extra perk point. Usually Flaws arrive when you get attacked by a certain type of enemy too much, or repeatedly engage in a harmful behaviours.

Fall from a great height too many times and you’ll receive a Flaw. Take too many drugs? That’s a flaw, you miscreant! Check out our list below of all of the Flaws we’ve encountered so far in The Outer Worlds.

All The Outer Worlds flaws we've seen so far

Physical Damage Weakness

Taking too much Physical Damage has made you soft and vulnerable to more Physical Damage.

Physical Damage +25%

Permanent Concussion

Having been hit in the head one too many times, your mental faculties have been permanently affected.

Mind Attributes -1

Drug Addiction

Taking as many drugs as you have has turned to an addiction, making you suffer withdrawal if you go too long without another hit.

-1 Drug Addiction Withdrawal: Dexterity

-1 Perception

-1 Temperament

Pithecophobia

After repeatedly getting beat up by Primals, you no longer function well when they attack you or your companions.

-1 Phobic: Dexterity

-1 Perception

-1 Temperament

Corrosive Weakness

Suffering too many corrosive burns has made you weak against corrosive damage.

-25% Corrosion Damage Received

Acrophobia

After repeatedly falling from great heights, you no longer function well when the ground is far beneath you.

-1 Phobic: Dexterity

-1 Perception

-1 Temperament

Permanently Crippled

Your legs have been damaged too many times, and your movement speed has now been permanently lowered.