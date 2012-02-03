The Old Republic chart shows you the path to 50, every planet and Flashpoint included

Today is a day of maps , apparently. OldRepublic.net just released an awesome galaxy guide that maps out the suggested path to progress through all of The Old Republic's Flashpoints and planets.

It looks like I've already missed two Flashpoints on my new Sniper—whoops! Well, at least I shouldn't have a problem beating them now that I'm 10 levels higher than the enemies there. I'll be keeping this guide handy as I continue leveling up this weekend, and you can use it to avoid my same foolish mistakes.