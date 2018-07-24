The Occupation, an investigative race against the clock, will launch in October

The Occupation begins with a terrorist attack that leaves 23 people dead and spurs the creation of The Union Act, a controversial piece of law-and-order legislation that threatens the civil liberties of the British people. You, a reporter, must investigate the crime and the legislation, and through that investigation help guide the course of the country as it navigates the trouble waters of the late 1980s. The Occupation was revealed in March 2017, and today developer White Paper Games and Humble Bundle announced it will be out on October 9.

It's an interesting setup, but what makes The Occupation particularly distinctive is that it unfolds in real time. You have four hours to investigate, interview, and otherwise dig into the facts and make your decisions, and it's tough luck if you get hung up on one thing or another—busted for poking around in a computer you shouldn't be touching, for instance—because no matter what's happening to you, the clock keeps ticking.

Joe took a closer look at The Occupation last year, and noted that in spite of the choose-your-own-investigation design, it does actually tell "a set story with a defined start and end." Artist Scott Wells-Foster described the format as "gameplay, set piece, gameplay, set piece, and so on … By exploring on your own you serve to learn more about other characters—you have that backstory to drive forward."

The Occupation will be available on Steam and the Humble Store. Last year's announcement trailer can be seen below.