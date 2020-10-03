The new Monster Hunter movie trailer is as confusing as ever

In case you'd forgotten, the ongoing and obvious fiasco that is the Monster Hunter movie is still coming, despite a delay to 2021. They have released a trailer to prove it.

I will use this still from the trailer to convey my feelings:

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who also made the Resident Evil movies, it's the story of some modern-day soldiers who inexplicably end up in the world of Monster Hunter I guess. Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa star. Ron Perlman plays the Admiral. Everyone is confused as to how this idea got $60 million dollars, but everyone kind of wants this to get a multi-movie series like Resident Evil did because they will be very bad in a good way.

The trailer features a group of modern soldiers in a desert, and a first look at Monster Hunter the movie's rendition of fan favorite Diablos. The soldiers are led by Milla Jovovich, and they shoot guns at the Diablos which will predictably not work very well despite the fact that the people in the world of the Monster Hunter video games use guns all the time.

Will I continue to post stories as this ongoing dumpster fire burns ever-brighter? I absolutely will, even if they tell me to stop. Stay tuned and/or tune out as you please.