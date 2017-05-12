The new Endless Space 2 trailer examines the risks and rewards of expansion

One week ago, Amplitude Studios released the first of four trailers intended to showcase the pillars of the 4X strategy game Endless Space 2: Explore, Expand, Exploit, and Exterminate. With the exploration element covered off, it's now time to move on to Phase Two of the operation.

Expansion is a slow and steady process, with inherent dangers: Moving people between worlds is a risky prospect, especially in rough neighborhoods. "Luxury resources" can help colonies "gain traction" by unlocking specific bonuses, but different races take very different approaches to colonization. The Vodyani, for instance, don't need to build outposts at all, because they live in massive ark ships orbiting around planets, leeching dust, resources, and "life energy" from the system.

Technological growth plays a major role in the expansion of your empire, and so does "cultural influence," which enables the peaceful conversion of neighbors and allies, if that's your thing. You will also "come to realize that the secrets that have shaped the history of the galaxy might shape your future as well."

Endless Space 2 is scheduled to go into full release on May 19, but can be had right now as an Early Access game on Steam for $30. If you want to see where it all began, the original Endless Space is currently on sale for $5 on the Humble Store.