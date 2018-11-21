The Messenger cranks up the difficulty with a New Game+ mode

The Ninja Gaiden-inspired retro-platformer The Messenger got a big update today that adds "quality of life" changes including remappable controls and "dialog turbo speed," as well as a New Game+ mode that will give players the option of bringing items unlocked in previous playthroughs into new games. Access to that bonus equipment comes at a cost, however, as New Game+ mode will also serve up significantly increased difficulty.

Enemies will do more damage in the mode, and bosses will have increased hit points. The resurrection demon Quarble will be more of a hardass, too: Normally he'll follow you around and swipe any time shards you collect until you've covered your debt for the resurrection, but in New Game+ you'll have to pay him up-front, or you'll stay dead. And with each subsequent run, another "+" is added, ramping up the difficulty even further.

Other changes in the update include the ability to toggle Prophet hints from the map, bug fixes, and a jukebox that will become accessible in the shop after you find your first Music Note.

Details on the update are available on Steam. The Messenger is currently on sale for 30 percent off, reducing it to $14/£11/€12 as part of the Steam Autumn Sale, which runs until November 27.