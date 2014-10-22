Popular

The Legend of Korra gameplay video — first impressions

The legend of Korra

I am a huge fan of The Legend of Korra TV show, so I was pretty excited to get my hands on the game when it launched today. From just the few hours I've played, it's clear that appealing to fans of the show was at the top of Platinum's mind while it developed the game. Unfortunately, the lack of any significant dialogue and the exclusion of many key characters undermines an otherwise faithful recreation of the show's world. We'll have our full review up later this week, but check out the video to see what I think of The Legend of Korra so far, from its incredibly fun combat to its abysmal graphics options.

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
