Popular

The International 2015 ends with a historic victory (spoilers!)

By

International2015

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! If you don't want to know who won the International, look away now.

...

Did I mention that there'll be spoilers? Good. Let's continue.

After an incredible day of play at the end of an amazing week, EG have emerged as the greatest Dota 2 team in the world. These North American fan-favourites started a great year with a win at the Dota Asia Championship but have failed to seize very many titles since (until now.) Their victory today over CDEC will mean a huge amount to the team, particularly to EG.Fear who competed in the very first International five years ago, but has never lifted the trophy. Credit They take home more than $6.6m and the knowledge that they're the very best.

This has been an amazing tournament. You can find all of PC Gamer's daily coverage right here. Check back later for a more thorough report on the best of the final day.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments