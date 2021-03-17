The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is available for a super cheap AU$155 today

When we reviewed the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard last year, Jorge described it as a "sturdy, well-built keyboard with some killer RGB lighting that will turn heads." The red switch slab has three onboard profiles you can switch between on-the-fly, and per-key RGB: that means a helluva lot of colours, and a helluva lot of customisation of those colours.

It's a pretty pricey affair though, with most Aussie retailers currently selling it for anywhere between AU$229 and AU$289. Which makes Amazon's current deal pretty striking, as for a limited time you can get it for AU$155.65.

That's a US import, so if you're not an Amazon Prime member you'll either need to pay shipping or sign up for a trial. The latter is a no-brainer.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 | AU$155.65 (usually ~AU$230)

This pricey keyboard is currently dramatically discounted over on Amazon, with items shipping from the US. "If you're looking for a well-built gaming keyboard with blindingly bright RGB, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the board you want, assuming you don't mind a little colour," so said our review.View Deal

There's a bunch of other HyperX stuff on sale at Amazon at the moment, all shipping from the US. Here's a list:

HyperX Cloud Stinger headset | AU$62.81

| AU$62.81 HyperX Alloy Core RGB keyboard | AU$59.91

| AU$59.91 HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset | AU$50.39

| AU$50.39 HyperX Clouder Stinger S headset | AU$75.05

| AU$75.05 HyperX CloudX Flight headset | AU$215.39

