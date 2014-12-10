The Humble Store Winter Sale is now underway

In the spirit of the season—the season of hammering your wallet until it begs for mercy—it is my pleasure to inform you all that the Humble Store Winter Sale has begun. The sale runs for two weeks, with ten percent of all purchases going to support the American Red Cross, Child's Play, Charity: Water, the World Land Trust, and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

New deals will go up every day of the sale, which actually started yesterday. A few highlights from today's offerings include Europa Universalis IV for $10, Mount & Blade: Warband for $5, The Novelist for $2, Shadow Warrior for $4, Sanctum 2 for $3, Dear Esther for $2—hey, I liked it—The Walking Dead Season Two for $8.50, and, until 11 pm PST, Divinity: Original Sin for $27.

There's a whole bunch more than just that, so have a look for yourself at humblebundle.com. The Humble Store Winter Sale runs until December 22.