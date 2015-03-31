The Humble Indie Bundle 14 is now on sale

If what you need is more good games on the cheap—and, groaning pile of unplayed games aside, who doesn't?—then you'll probably want to check out the Humble Indie Bundle 14, which features Pixel Piracy, Outlast, Torchlight 2, and Shadow Warrior.

I feel obliged to admit that I haven't played any of the three games at the bottom end of the latest Humble Bundle, those being Pixel Piracy, UnEpic, and Super Splatters. It doesn't appear that we've reviewed them yet either, so there's no help to be found there. On the other hand, you can snag all three of them for $1, or even less if you don't care about getting Steam keys. (Seriously, though, don't spend less than $1.) And if you spend more than the average purchase price, which the last time I looked was a very manageable $5.53, things get considerably more interesting.

At that tier, you'll also pick up the horror hit Outlast, the outstanding action-RPG Torchlight 2, and La Mulana, an action-packed search for the "Secret Treasure of Life." The next step up, at $10, adds on the surprisingly good Shadow Warrior Special Edition, the game that popularized the phrase, "You mess with the bull, you get the Wang." And then, finally, for the swag enthusiast, the $40 tier tacks on a Humble Indie Bundle 14 t-shirt, handkerchief, and embroidered patch. Soundtracks for UnEpic, Super Splatters, Torchlight 2, and Shadow Warrior are also included at their appropriate tiers, and of course more games will be added to the "beat the average" level next week.

The $40 tier is a bit rich for my blood, but the $10 package is a good way to pick it up Shadow Warrior, which still sells for $40 on Steam. The Humble Indie Bundle 14 is live now and runs until April 14.