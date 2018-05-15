The Humble Hooked on Multiplayer Bundle features Rocket League and six indies

Can you guess the unifying theme of the Humble Hooked on Multiplayer 2018 Bundle? That's right—indie games! You can pay what you want (a minimum $1 for Steam codes) for Stick Fight: The Game, Rampage Knights, and Tumblestone, and the soundtracks to all three. Or beat the average price, which is currently headed toward $5, and add Besiege, Duck Game, and Hover.

But that's not all!

For $14 or more, you'll also get Rocket League, the gravity-defying automotive soccer game. It normally goes for $20, so it's a pretty decent deal, particularly as it comes with a half-dozen lesser-known (but still well-rated) indie games. Which reminds me, the unifying theme here isn't "indie games," it's multiplayer games. In case that wasn't clear.

The Humble Hooked on Multiplayer 2018 Bundle will be available until May 29. Funds raised will go to support Extra Life/Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Special Olympics, or you can select your own if you like.